GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.45 ($28.43).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €26.09 ($30.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.58. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12-month high of €34.60 ($40.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.