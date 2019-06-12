Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 52,855,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,166,688,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,777,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.
Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.
