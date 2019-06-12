GAM Holding AG Has $743,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 141.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,214,439,000 after acquiring an additional 591,322 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6,899.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,916,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,264 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,507,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,931,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $361,380,000 after purchasing an additional 78,678 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $109.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.42.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $4,756,503.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,200 shares of company stock worth $6,085,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

