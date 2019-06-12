FY2019 EPS Estimates for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get CATHAY PAC AIRW/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $7.14 on Monday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.