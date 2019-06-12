Frank Czeschin Acquires 1,700 Shares of First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Director Frank Czeschin bought 1,700 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.51 per share, for a total transaction of $96,067.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FSFG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627. First Savings Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.34.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 27.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

