Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FWRD. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $58.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $321.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

