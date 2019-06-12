Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Holdings Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,147,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 929,793 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 757,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,773,000 after acquiring an additional 461,912 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,511,000 after acquiring an additional 440,020 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $163,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Randich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,247 shares of company stock worth $1,338,571. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

