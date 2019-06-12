FolmCoin Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (FLM)

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 132.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, FolmCoin has traded 99.7% higher against the US dollar. One FolmCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. FolmCoin has a total market capitalization of $17,504.00 and $22.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,014.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.55 or 0.03120700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.01737806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.48 or 0.04895545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.01103030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00102816 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.01050087 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00325081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00019636 BTC.

FolmCoin Profile

FolmCoin (CRYPTO:FLM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin . The official website for FolmCoin is folmcoin.com

Buying and Selling FolmCoin

FolmCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FolmCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FolmCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

