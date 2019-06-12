FLO 24-Hour Volume Hits $56,131.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. FLO has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and approximately $56,131.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLO has traded down 2% against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

BOScoin (BOS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000204 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 151,309,969 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.