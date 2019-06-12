Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $7.05 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,251,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON opened at $171.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $174.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

