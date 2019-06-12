FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Raised by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,208 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $17,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.13. 108,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

