First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.86 Million Stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,399 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPT. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,713,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,412,000 after buying an additional 98,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,474,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,491,000 after purchasing an additional 478,128 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Liberty Property Trust by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,274,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,846 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Liberty Property Trust by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,979,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,738,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,672,000 after buying an additional 1,375,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

LPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 5,870 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $293,323.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,321.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPT stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.76. Liberty Property Trust has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $156.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Liberty Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

