First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 570,956 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,304 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $19,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Hovde Group started coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

FRME stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.28 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 32.34%. Analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

