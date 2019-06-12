Fiera Capital Corp Has $16.36 Million Position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,790 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BB opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 2.01.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackBerry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

