Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3,609.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 299,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 291,747 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 213,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 19,871 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 35,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $44.17. 4,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,827. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

