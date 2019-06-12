FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FGL’s earnings. FGL posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that FGL will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FGL.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. FGL had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup set a $10.00 price target on shares of FGL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FGL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

FGL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. 355,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. FGL has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 43.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FGL by 10,630.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in FGL in the first quarter worth $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in FGL by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FGL by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

