Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Ferrari makes up about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ferrari by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.34. 11,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Ferrari NV has a twelve month low of $93.85 and a twelve month high of $155.54.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.32 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 53.74% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.04 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ferrari from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/ferrari-nv-nyserace-shares-sold-by-mitsubishi-ufj-securities-holdings-co-ltd.html.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.