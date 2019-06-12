Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $100,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 26,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $55.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

