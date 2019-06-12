EQT (NYSE:EQT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.75

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 84522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

In other EQT news, CFO Jimmi Sue Smith purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $118,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,539.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin R. Centofanti purchased 7,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.83 per share, for a total transaction of $161,744.95. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,343.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,082 shares of company stock worth $815,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

