Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.88 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 125,051 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.9% during the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 14,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 436,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,708,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $152.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.12.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $722,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,263.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $4,519,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,956 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,395. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

