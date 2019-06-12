Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nutanix by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $500,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.12). Nutanix had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 127.35%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nutanix from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Nutanix to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.58.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

