Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Leerink Swann downgraded Endo International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Svb Leerink downgraded Endo International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Endo International has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.31 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 199.18% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Endo International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Endo International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Endo International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Endo International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Endo International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

