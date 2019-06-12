Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

ESBA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,530. Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Get Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/empire-state-realty-op-lp-unit-series-es-nysearcaesba-announces-0-11-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.