Elm Partners Management LLC Buys 77,740 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.8% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,843,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,323,000 after buying an additional 287,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,398,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,722,000 after buying an additional 3,627,626 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,797,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,641,000 after buying an additional 805,312 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,723,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,295,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,328,000 after buying an additional 291,559 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $89.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

