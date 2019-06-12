Elm Partners Management LLC Buys 3,101 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3,445.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $114.36 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $115.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.6392 dividend. This represents a $7.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

