Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

EIX stock opened at $60.20 on Monday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.25). Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Edison International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

