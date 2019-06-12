Eden (EDN) Trading Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Eden token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. Eden has a market cap of $3.07 million and $328,759.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00423719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.68 or 0.02338751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00156693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

