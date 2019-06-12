E-Dinar Coin (EDR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $729,352.00

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. E-Dinar Coin has a market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $729,352.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, E-Dinar Coin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One E-Dinar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Livecoin, LocalTrade and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get E-Dinar Coin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002335 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . E-Dinar Coin’s official website is edinarcoin.com

Buying and Selling E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LocalTrade, Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

