Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Duluth from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Duluth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $15.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $448.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.33. Duluth has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.16 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $89,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 323,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

