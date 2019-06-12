Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Duke Realty and MGM Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 36.32% 7.37% 4.46% MGM Growth Properties 6.73% 1.16% 0.64%

Risk and Volatility

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Duke Realty pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGM Growth Properties pays out 83.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duke Realty has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Duke Realty and MGM Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 4 8 0 2.67 MGM Growth Properties 0 4 6 0 2.60

Duke Realty presently has a consensus target price of $35.78, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.73%. Given Duke Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than MGM Growth Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duke Realty and MGM Growth Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $947.87 million 11.91 $383.73 million $1.33 23.62 MGM Growth Properties $1.00 billion 2.77 $67.07 million $2.23 13.76

Duke Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MGM Growth Properties. MGM Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Duke Realty beats MGM Growth Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 11 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2018, our destination resorts, the Park, and Northfield Park collectively comprise approximately 27,500 hotel rooms, 2.7 million convention square footage, 150 retail outlets, 300 food and beverage outlets and 20 entertainment venues. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

