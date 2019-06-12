Dollarama (DOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect Dollarama to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$41.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.04. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$30.70 and a 52 week high of C$54.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.77.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

