Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,562 Shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NVE were worth $11,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NVE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NVE in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in NVE by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in NVE by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVEC opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.43. NVE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 54.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered NVE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

