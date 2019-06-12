Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 225,690 Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,690 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $55,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,354.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGNX opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. MacroGenics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $748.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.60.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.04). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 256.47% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The business had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. Equities analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $39.00 price objective on MacroGenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

