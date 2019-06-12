DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.54. 17,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,581. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $814.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.13 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

In other news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 17,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $2,061,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,970.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,928. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

