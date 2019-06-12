Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Diageo has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $174.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.