DHT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,640 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,052% compared to the typical daily volume of 316 call options.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of DHT from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.17 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.11.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of DHT by 465.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.
DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DHT will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.00%.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
