DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.75

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON DWHT remained flat at $GBX 1,100 ($14.37) during trading on Wednesday. 1,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 has a twelve month low of GBX 800 ($10.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,230 ($16.07).

Dewhurst PLC manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products under the Dupar brand.

