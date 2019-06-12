Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€134.00” Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €134.00 ($155.81) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €125.40 ($145.82).

Shares of Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €126.40 ($146.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion and a PE ratio of 27.37. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 12 month high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

