Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

DENN stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $151.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $191,684.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 780,980 shares in the company, valued at $15,135,392.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,484 shares of company stock worth $2,007,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 103,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

