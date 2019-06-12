Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
DENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.
DENN stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.13.
In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $191,684.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 780,980 shares in the company, valued at $15,135,392.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,484 shares of company stock worth $2,007,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 103,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
