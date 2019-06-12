Dash Price Hits $154.79 on Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $386.51 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $154.79 or 0.01909527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Exmo, ACX and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006916 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001962 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000848 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,861,953 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, BX Thailand, Liqui, Bitbns, Tux Exchange, xBTCe, ZB.COM, Altcoin Trader, Huobi, Bitsane, Bleutrade, CEX.IO, Coinsuper, ACX, LBank, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, YoBit, Koineks, BitFlip, Coinrail, B2BX, Exrates, C-CEX, Bit-Z, Kuna, Coinroom, Crex24, Indodax, BiteBTC, Bitfinex, Livecoin, C-Patex, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, WEX, Kucoin, Liquid, Iquant, Negocie Coins, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, BitBay, Bittylicious, BTC Trade UA, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Bisq, Mercatox, Kraken, CoinEx, WazirX, Coinsquare, Upbit, TradeOgre, Poloniex, Ovis, Waves Decentralized Exchange, SouthXchange, OKEx, HBUS, Binance, Coindeal, ABCC, Braziliex, Bithumb, Bitinka, Graviex, C2CX, Instant Bitex, Coinbe, Bibox, Exmo, LocalTrade, Gate.io, HitBTC, Tidex, COSS and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.