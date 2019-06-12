Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Get Dana alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Dana from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.78.

NYSE:DAN opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. Dana has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.92.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dana had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

In related news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $45,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $43,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 75,758 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Dana by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 71,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.