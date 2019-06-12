CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSGS opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.03. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.95 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

In other CSG Systems International news, Director Donald Reed sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $313,412.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 361 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 637.2% during the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 73,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 63,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.