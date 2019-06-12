Cruz Cobalt (CVE:CUZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Cruz Cobalt Corp (CVE:CUZ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Cruz Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for cobalt and lithium properties. It holds interests in nine cobalt projects located in North America, including five in Ontario, two in British Columbia, one in Idaho, and one in Montana.

