CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.31

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.31 and last traded at $136.38, with a volume of 60974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. UBS Group downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.82%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.13 per share, with a total value of $2,259,435.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,717 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,884.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,057,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,047,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,392 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,663,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,644,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,194,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,948,000 after buying an additional 197,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,036,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,691,000 after buying an additional 233,519 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

