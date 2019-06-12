Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 340

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.39% from the company’s current price.

CRST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 408.85 ($5.34).

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 355.60 ($4.65) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 450.60 ($5.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42.

In related news, insider Kevin Maguire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99), for a total transaction of £38,200 ($49,915.07).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

