Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $1,844,826.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 949,832 shares of company stock worth $37,443,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Macquarie set a $90.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cfra set a $80.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

Shares of QCOM opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

