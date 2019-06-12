Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Upgraded at TheStreet

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

Shares of CXW opened at $23.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Corecivic has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $484.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.75 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corecivic will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $138,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 1,707.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 836,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 789,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,826,000 after buying an additional 569,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 17.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,977,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,905,000 after buying an additional 444,400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,293,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 306,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,350,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,271,000 after buying an additional 265,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

