ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 88,571,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,855,456,000 after acquiring an additional 451,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,608,101 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,025,913,000 after acquiring an additional 809,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,650,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $975,786,000 after acquiring an additional 861,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after acquiring an additional 659,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

