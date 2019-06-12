Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Position Decreased by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015,623 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Conduent by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNDT opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Conduent Inc has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Conduent from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Conduent in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 565,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $5,004,002.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 211,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,900,431.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,001,674 shares of company stock worth $59,245,442 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

