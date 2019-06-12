Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.50 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.02.

In related news, CFO James D. Standen bought 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard S. Grant bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.54 per share, with a total value of $105,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,692.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,697 shares of company stock valued at $247,613. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $1,023,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 68,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 86,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $70.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 149.22%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.